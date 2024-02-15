Shimla – The simmering discontent among candidates, particularly those aspiring for the Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) post with code 817, reached a boiling point on the first day of the assembly budget session. Frustrated by the prolonged delay in exam results, candidates from various postcodes took to the streets, attempting to confront authorities and pressuring for an immediate resolution to their demand.

For the past six days, job aspirants mainly of JOA (IT) Post Code-817, Steno Typist Post Code-928, and Drawing Master Post Code-980, have been staging a relentless protest. Initially surrounding the state secretariat, they shifted their demonstration to a spacious field, going on a hunger strike for the last three days.

The escalating tension unfolded as the candidates, sitting beneath the statue of Constitution maker Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, decided to march towards the assembly in an attempt to voice their grievances directly to the authorities. However, their efforts were swiftly met with resistance, as police personnel, already stationed at the assembly premises, erected barricades to prevent their encirclement.

The agitating candidates, who have been demanding the release of pending exam results, expressed their dissatisfaction by raising slogans against the government. The prolonged protest has taken a toll on their health, with reports of deteriorating conditions among several candidates. In one distressing incident, a candidate’s health worsened, leading to an immediate transfer to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC).

Seeking support from opposition leaders, the candidates also met the leader of opposition Jairam Thakur. The leader of opposition assured them of raising their demand within the Assembly.

The situation remains tense in Shimla as the candidates continue their sit-in, undeterred by the formation of a sub-committee by the cabinet, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, to address the pending results. The candidates remain resolute, asserting that they will not disperse until the official notification of the results is issued. As the assembly session progresses against the backdrop of the ongoing protest, the authorities face the formidable challenge of finding a resolution to the impasse.