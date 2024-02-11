Palampur – In a significant development, the French Agency for Development has given the green light for funding of ₹135.40 crores to support a comprehensive sewerage project in Palampur town. This initiative aims to lay sewerage lines in five municipal wards managed by the Palampur Municipal Corporation, addressing a critical need for improved sanitation infrastructure.

Local MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Ashish Butail, announced the funding approval during a press conference in Palampur. He identified the funding agency as the “Agency French Development” and outlined the project’s scope, emphasizing its importance for the town’s progress.

The tender process for the project has been initiated. Butail further added that the Lohana, Ghuggar Tanda, Aima, Suggar, Ghuggar Khirloor, and Bindravan wards would benefit from the project. The project would also strengthen the existing water supply system. Under the project, modern filtration and purification equipment will be implemented to ensure residents have access to clean water, Ashish Butail said.

Butail highlighted that half of the town, particularly the densely populated areas, will benefit from the initial phase of the project. Plans include extending the sewerage system to cover the remaining parts of the town in subsequent phases.

In tandem with this sanitation project, the state government is set to develop a master plan for Palampur’s systematic and well-planned growth. Emphasizing the focus on making Palampur a prominent tourist hub and maintaining a clean and green environment, Butail mentioned that discussions with relevant authorities were already underway.

“The master plan is crucial to curb haphazard and unplanned development. To ensure inclusivity, suggestions for the plan will be solicited from NGOs, retired engineers, and bureaucrats residing in the town,” he added.

As the project gains momentum, the residents of Palampur can look forward to improved sanitation facilities and more sustainable and organized urban development in the coming years.