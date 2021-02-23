Shimla: Giving rest to all speculations, the state cabinet decided to carry out amendments in Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 and Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Elections Rules, 2012.

Amendments would now pave way for conducting elections to Municipal Corporations on Party symbols, provide reservation for OBCs, provision of disqualification on grounds of defection, strengthen provisions of no-confidence motion etc.

The election in four Municipal Corporations viz. Dharamshala, Mandi, Solan and Palampur, are likely to be held in March, while the election of Shimla Municipal COnroporation will be conducted in May 2022.