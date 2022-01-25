Dharamshala: Waking up from the deep slumber after seven deaths from spurious illegal liquor in Mandi district, the state excise department has initiated inspections of the country liquor warehouses in different parts of the state and also taking action against the defaulters.

The excise department, in a press statement, revealed recovering 9,000 boxes of illicit liquor in Palampur of Kangra district.

Commissioner State Taxes and Excise Yunus informed that a team of department has inspected the warehouse of the country liquor in Rajpura Tanda area of Palampur on 24 – 25 January and it was found discrepancies in their record and stock.

In an inspection of a wholesale warehouse of country liquor at Rajpur Tanda, the excise department has found about 7,000 extra liquor boxes. These boxes have been manufactured at the bottling plant at Joginder Nagar. The excise department has initiated action and also sealed the warehouse, Yunus further added.

In another illegal liquor bust, the excise department has unearthed an illegal country liquor warehouse at Rajpur Tanda, where it found 1,656 boxes of pure orange. These boxes were also manufactured in the Joginder Nagar bottling plant, Commissioner excise informed.

The excise department has also cancelled the Bar License of Hamirpur based Hotel after recovering illegal liquor boxes.

The excise department has already suspended the license of the bottling plant at Galu Joginder Nagar and has also taken action against a guilty officer.