Shimla – In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is intensifying its efforts to dismantle a suspected syndicate involved in facilitating fake job placements within the Postal Department. The agency’s focus has zeroed in on individuals who secured positions using counterfeit educational certificates.

The recent crackdown comes in the wake of the agency collecting crucial documents related to the salaries and financial benefits received by two accused individuals from Haryana. These individuals managed to secure jobs in Hamirpur and Bilaspur based on fake Class 10 certificates. The accused have been summoned to the CBI office in Shimla for thorough questioning.

What began as an investigation into two specific cases has now unfolded into a broader examination of a potential syndicate operating across state borders. The CBI is conducting raids in multiple states, suspecting the involvement of a larger network behind the issuance of fake educational documents.

Raiding houses in Hisar and Bhiwani, Haryana, the investigation team has returned to Shimla with crucial evidence. The seized documents are now central to the ongoing investigation, shedding light on the intricate workings of the suspected syndicate. The agency is not confining its efforts to Himachal Pradesh alone but is actively pursuing leads in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other states to expose the full extent of the fraudulent network.

The accused are believed to have exploited the recruitment process within the postal department, gaining employment based on forged certificates. This revelation follows a series of earlier cases involving similar malpractices within the postal department.

As the investigation progresses, CBI officials are examining the seized documents and interrogating the accused. The focus extends beyond the immediate perpetrators to identify those responsible for creating the fake educational documents. Numerous revelations have surfaced during the questioning, providing insights into the operations of the suspected syndicate.

The gravity of the situation is highlighted by the numerous cases involving fraudulent employment in the postal department based on fake 10th-class certificates. Most of the accused in these cases hail from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The recent cases registered against two Gramin Dak Sevaks of Hamirpur and Bilaspur, along with other unidentified individuals, including the Assistant Branch Postmaster, underscore the urgency of addressing these fraudulent practices.