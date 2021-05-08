Shimla: A deadly Covid-19 virus has wreaked havoc in the country with deadly consequences. Lakhs of new cases are being reported worldwide on daily basis. Hospitals are over-occupied with Covid patients – health infrastructure is virtually crumbling – giving tough and testing time of health workers.

Overly populated India is facing the toughest challenge in modern-day history. Nation recording over 4 lakhs positive cases every day. Every part of the country badly affected by the virus. Scarcity of lifesaving oxygen, ventilators and trained manpower making difficult to save lives.

Amidst all this, many doctors have started advocating proning exercises to improve oxygen levels in Covid positive patients — both in home isolation as well as in hospital.

What is Proning?

Proning is the process of turning a patient with precise, safe motions, from their back onto their abdomen (stomach), so the individual is lying face down.

Proning is a medically accepted position to improves breathing comfort and oxygenation. It is extremely beneficial in COVID-19 patients with compromised breathing comfort, especially during home isolation.

What are proning positions?

While proned, the patient is made to lie on his/her belly using pillows. One can also lie on their right side (right lateral), left side (left lateral) or sit at a 60-90 degree angle in the ‘fowler position’.

What are the Precautions while Proning?

Avoid proning for an hour after meals. Maintain proning for only as many times as easily tolerable.

One may prone for up to 16 hours a day, in multiple cycles, as felt comfortable. Pillows may be adjusted slightly to alter pressure areas and for comfort

One need to keep a track of any pressure sores or injuries, especially, around bony prominences

Is Proning Medically approved?

Yes, Proning is a medically approved position and is also being promoted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.