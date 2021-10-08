Shimla: Justice Sabina was sworn in as the Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court here on Friday.

Justice Sabina was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan.

Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Ravi Malimath was also present on the occasion.

The ceremony took place at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhawan, where Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh conducted the proceedings of the oath ceremony and read out the notification issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Law and justice regarding the transfer of Justice Sabina as Judge of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Himachal High Court has given a warm send-off to Justice Anoop Chitkara. Justice Chitkara has been transferred to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. A Full Court address was held in his honour at the High Court.