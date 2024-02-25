Keylong – In a historic move, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the Indira Gandhi Pyaari Behna Samman Nidhi Yojana, marking the fulfilment of the fourth election guarantee by the State Government. The launch ceremony took place in Keylong, Lahaul & Spiti district, where the Chief Minister announced the initiation of the scheme’s first phase.

Under this initiative, Rs. 1,500 per month will be provided to all women in Lahaul & Spiti aged 18 or above. Effective from February 1, 2024, the Chief Minister announced an increase in the pension amount from Rs. 1,100 to Rs. 1,500 for 2.42 lakh women in the state. Sukhu emphasized the government’s commitment to its promises and its dedication to building a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh.

In addition to the Indira Gandhi Pyaari Behna Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Chief Minister made several key announcements for the development of the region. Various projects, including the opening of a Block Development office in Udaipur, a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in Darcha, and schemes for city beautification and healthcare facilities, were unveiled.

Speaking about the budget for 2024-25, Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted schemes such as Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Shiksha Yojana, aimed at covering the entire education cost of widows’ children up to the age of 27. The MNREGA daily wage was increased by Rs. 60, making Himachal the first state to ensure a high Minimum Support Price (MSP) for milk, with Rs. 45 for cow milk and Rs. 55 for buffalo milk.

Chief Minister Sukhu concluded by acknowledging the state’s financial challenges inherited from the previous government but emphasized the government’s efforts to improve fiscal conditions. The commitment to reaching vulnerable sections of society was evident through initiatives like granting ‘Children of the State’ status to orphan children under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojana.

MP Pratibha Singh, State Congress President, welcomed the Chief Minister to Lahaul & Spiti, expressing gratitude for various developmental projects. She reassured the public that the state government, despite facing challenges, remained committed to fulfilling promises outlined in the election manifesto. Singh expressed optimism that the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Samman Nidhi Yojana would soon benefit eligible women across the state.