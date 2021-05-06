Shimla: All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Rajeev Shukla on Thursday has appointed former minister and senior Congress leader GS Bali as the in-charge of coronavirus relief work in the state.

Bali will coordinate with Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Kuldeep Rathore, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mukesh Agnihotri, all MLAs, ex-MLAs, former ministers and Members of Parliament, Shukla said and further added that Bali would also monitor all the relief operations being carried out in different control rooms set up by Himacahl Congress.

He will also have conference call with Kuldeep Rathore and Mukesh Agnihotri every day.

“People of Himachal must be helped in this situation with oxygen, medicines, hospitalisation and food,” said Shukla.