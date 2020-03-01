Paonta/Nahan: BJP working committee has scheduled its meeting at Paonta in Sirmour district on 15 and 16 March.

BJP State president Dr Rajeev Bindal, while addressing a Media at Paonta, stated that the BJP new state unit will start working in its full swing and it has been decided that a two-day meeting for the working committee will be held in Paonta sahib on the 15th and the 16th of March 2020.

Dr Bindal revealed that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, all state cabinet ministers and all prominent leaders of BJP will attend the working committee meeting. New party president further added

“the roadmap for the next one year will be planned, the direction in which the party will move will be decided, what all work the BJP will be doing and how to take the party forward will be discussed extensively.”

He further added that we will stress upon how to strengthen our booths, as BJP is a workers’ party and tridev’s that is booth workers play a vital role in the organisation.

Bindal, while answering the query of the party set up, stated that the party has already announced its office bearers and will announce complete team of spokespersons, co-media charges, working committee, Permanent invitees, state executive member and others, shortly.