In a tragic incident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, a Bolero camper met with a fatal accident on Wednesday afternoon, claiming the lives of five individuals. The ill-fated vehicle was on its way from Reckong Peo to Shirdi via the Sangla link road when the tragedy occurred, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into a deep ditch.

The accident site, located approximately five to six kilometers ahead of Shudarang, bore witness to the severity of the impact as the Bolero camper was reduced to a mangled wreck. Among the victims were four passengers and the driver, all of whom tragically lost their lives on the spot.

The police, aided by the collaborative efforts of local residents, successfully recovered the bodies from the wreckage.

Subsequently, the lifeless bodies were taken to Reckong Peo Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Once the examinations are complete, the bodies will be released to the grieving relatives. SP Kinnaur, Vivek Chahal, confirmed the tragic incident, expressing condolences for the lives lost.