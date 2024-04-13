In a horrifying incident in Kinnaur, a brother opened fire on his two sisters and niece, leaving all three in critical condition. The accused, identified as Rajchander (62) from Purvani village, discharged his weapon multiple times, inflicting grievous injuries on his family members.

The tragic event unfolded on Friday in Purvani village. Initial reports indicate that Rajchander wielded a double-barrel gun, firing several rounds at his sisters, Bharti Devi Negi (60) and Krishna Leela (64), as well as his niece, Sweety (27). The victims, all residents of Purvani, sustained severe injuries from the gunfire.

The district police have arrested the accused and his wife. Following the attack, all three victims were rushed to Reckong Peo Hospital for urgent medical treatment. However, their conditions remain critical. The police are investigating the motives behind the heinous act.