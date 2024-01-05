Shimla – In a major stride towards renewable energy collaboration, SJVN, a leading hydropower company, has signed a Power Usage Agreement (PUA) with Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL). Nand Lal Sharma, the Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN, shared the development, highlighting the company’s commitment to green energy initiatives.

Under the agreement, SJVN’s wholly-owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), will supply 200 MW of Solar Power to UPCL. This energy will be harnessed from the forthcoming 1000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project (BSPP), currently under construction in Rajasthan. The project, developed by SJVN through SGEL under the CPSU Scheme of IREDA, boasts a development cost of Rs 5491 crores.

Nand Lal Sharma emphasized that the project is progressing under the Domestic Content Requirement mode, with an anticipated commissioning date set for April 2024. The solar power generated by the BSPP will play a crucial role in meeting the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) targets and addressing the prevailing power deficit.

The Power Usage Agreement was officially signed by Ajay Kumar Singh, CEO of SGEL, and SE, UPCL, at a ceremony held in Dehradun. The collaborative effort signifies a strategic step towards sustainable energy practices, ensuring a cleaner and more efficient power supply for the region.

The foundation stone for the 1000 MW Bikaner SPP was laid by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on January 3, 2023. The ambitious project is expected to generate 2455 million units in its inaugural year and an impressive cumulative total of approximately 56838 million units over 25 years. In addition to this substantial energy output, the project aims to reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 27,85,077 tonnes, contributing significantly to environmental conservation.

With a scheduled commissioning date in April 2024, the Bikaner Solar Power Project by SJVN marks a noteworthy milestone in the journey towards a sustainable and eco-friendly energy landscape, benefitting both the state of Rajasthan and the broader national grid.