Palampur: Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar and his family members have tested positive for Covid-19.

Besides, Shanta Kumar the test report of his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson is positive.

The personal assistant of Shanta Kumar has also tested positive.

While, Shanta Kumar is at home, his wife has been admitted in Dr Rajinder Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed concern and wished for speedy recovery of Shanta Kumar and his family.