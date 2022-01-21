Rohru/Shimla: The Shimla Police have arrested residents of Chirgaon of Shimla district following recovering 17.57-gram Chitta from the private vehicle (HP 10B 6465) they were travelling in.

Shimla Police recovered 19.57gms of chitta/heroine. pic.twitter.com/C6jFE0LRg6 — Shimla Police (@PoliceShimla) January 21, 2022

The accused have been identified as Sain Ram and Baldev Singh of Tikri in Chirgaon tehsil of Rohru in Himachal Pradesh, police confirmed.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS act at Chirgaon and further investigating the matter.

In another case, the Rampur police have recovered 2 grams of Chitta from the possession of Shashi Kumar of Nakhari. Police have picked Shashi up at Gaura Chock Rampur.