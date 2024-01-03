Shimla’s First Outdoor Escalator Nears Completion; The Escalator promises to enhance the overall tourism experience, showcasing Shimla’s blend of tradition and modernity

Shimla – In a groundbreaking development to alleviate congestion and embrace modernization, the Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation is investing a whopping Rs 51 crore in the development of innovative infrastructure solutions in Shimla. Among the transformative projects is the construction of the first-ever outdoor escalator at Jakhu temple, a project spearheaded by the Ropeway Corporation.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri recently undertook an inspection of the ongoing construction at Jakhu temple, announcing that the 48-meter long, two-span escalator is set to be completed by the end of this month. With a budget of Rs 7.33 crore, this project aims to revolutionize the temple experience for residents and tourists alike.

आज नववर्ष के पावन अवसर पर शिमला के प्रसिद्ध जाखू मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना कर भगवान श्री हनुमान जी का आशीर्वत लिया।



जाखू मंदिर में 7.33 करोड़ की लागत से बनने वाले एस्केलेटर का निरीक्षण किया जिसका निर्माण कार्य इसी महीने पूर्ण कर लिया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/D8qmfNxRQC — Mukesh Agnihotri (@Agnihotriinc) January 1, 2024

Shimla, experiencing a surge in population and tourism over recent years, has grappled with the challenge of road congestion. In response, the Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation, functioning as the executive agency, is working diligently on the Shimla Smart City Project. This initiative includes the construction of ropeways, escalators, and lifts to reshape the city’s transportation landscape.

One noteworthy project is the lift and foot over bridge in Shimla Vikasnagar, designed to provide a dedicated and safe route for pedestrians from Vikas Nagar to Chhota Shimla. Spanning 104 meters vertically, this ambitious undertaking consists of three lifts with a capacity for 20 persons each, ensuring a seamless transition for pedestrians while minimizing disruptions to vehicular traffic.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri emphasized the broader societal impact of these projects, particularly for the elderly and differently-abled individuals. These infrastructure initiatives are poised to redefine the accessibility and transportation experience for all residents and visitors to Shimla.

During the inspection, the Deputy Chief Minister urged officials to expedite the completion of ongoing projects, highlighting the significance of these transformative measures in addressing urban challenges. Accompanied by the Director and Chief General Manager of Ropeway Corporation, Agnihotri gained firsthand insights into the various construction projects across the city.

As Shimla undergoes this urban renaissance, marked by the imminent completion of the Jakhu temple escalator and other transformative projects, the city is positioning itself as a model for sustainable and modern urban living. The initiatives underscore a commitment to building a smarter, more accessible city for generations to come.