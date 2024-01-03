New Delhi – In response to the nationwide truckers’ strike opposing the new penal provisions for hit-and-run cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the government engaged in discussions with representatives from the All India Motor Transport Congress. The meeting, facilitated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, focused on allaying concerns raised by the truckers’ association.

Government officials clarified that the contested provisions, particularly Section 106 (2) of the BNS, have not been enforced. A statement from the Home Ministry emphasized the government’s commitment to considering any concerns with an open heart, encouraging a cooperative approach to finding a resolution.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla participated in the two-hour meeting with ten representatives from the truckers’ body. Following the discussions, a joint appeal was issued, urging all striking drivers to return to their jobs. The government and the All India Motor Transport Congress expressed a shared commitment to ongoing consultations for a collaborative resolution.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, introduces stricter penalties for hit-and-run offenses, with potential repercussions of up to 10 years of imprisonment or a fine of Rs 7 lakh. The new provisions triggered strikes in several states, causing disruptions in fuel supplies and leading to panic buying.

As discussions between the government and the truckers’ association continue, there is optimism for a swift resolution. Both parties are actively working towards understanding and addressing concerns, aiming to restore normalcy in the affected regions.