Shimla: The Municipal Corporation Shimla is gearing up for the upcoming election, as the administration released the draft voter list for all 34 wards on Thursday. This time, a total of 86,650 voters, including 45,544 male and 41,106 female voters, are expected to cast their ballots to elect the government of the municipal corporation.

The new voter list is available on the district administration website and in the Municipal Corporation office, with each ward’s voter list including photos. Sanjauli Chowk is now the largest ward in the MC Shimla, with 4,062 voters, while Malyana is the smallest with only 962 voters.

Electoral Registration Officers Bhanu Gupta and Nishant Thakur have released the final voter list of the 34 wards of the Municipal Corporation Shimla, which includes an additional 10,692 voters from the previous list issued in March 6, bringing the total to 86,650 voters.

The MC elections are expected to be a closely contested affair. The addition of over 10,000 new voters could significantly impact the outcome of the elections.

The preparation for the election of Municipal Corporation Shimla is in full swing, and with the release of the voter list, it is now up to the citizens to exercise their right to vote and select the candidate they believe can best represent their ward and the community as a whole.