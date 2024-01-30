In a drastic move following prolonged non-payment of bills, Private Hospitals in Himachal Pradesh have declared that they will no longer accept HIMCARE health cards starting from February 1st. This decision comes after the Himachal Pradesh government reportedly failed to clear pending dues amounting to crores of rupees over the past eight months.

Dr. Ritesh Soni, President of the Private Hospital Association in Himachal Pradesh, expressed concern over the government’s failure to settle outstanding bills, stating that private hospitals are currently grappling with financial challenges. Dr. Soni emphasized that the Ayushman Health Care Scheme, designed to provide free health services to the underprivileged population of India, was complemented by the HIMCARE scheme for citizens not covered under the central government’s initiative.

As a consequence of the widespread adoption of HIMCARE, almost every resident in the state possesses a health card, allowing them to avail cashless health services. However, the non-payment of dues has created a dire situation for private health institutions, prompting them to take decisive action.

The Private Hospital Association highlighted that the crisis extends beyond healthcare providers, affecting pharmaceutical and health equipment suppliers who are now hesitant to maintain supplies due to their own mounting pending bills. This has led to severe mental and financial stress across the entire healthcare ecosystem in the state.

In response to the escalating situation, the Private Hospital Association has issued a stern warning, stating that if the government fails to clear the pending dues of private health institutions by the end of January, a symbolic strike will take place in the first week of February. Moreover, if the government does not address their demands, the association has vowed to indefinitely boycott services to HIMCARE beneficiaries, while continuing to serve Ayushman cardholders.

This move is expected to have far-reaching consequences, not only impacting the healthcare sector but also raising questions about the sustainability of government-backed health schemes and the financial stability of private healthcare providers in Himachal Pradesh.