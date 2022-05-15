Chief Secretary would be accountable for any violation: NGT

New Delhi: Dashing the hope of the ruling party and hundreds of beneficiaries, the National Green Tribunal has put the Draft of the Shimla Development Plan on hold.

The state government has planned to open construction in the core area and 17 green belts of Shimla city.

Talking tough on construction in the core and green area of Shimla city, NGT ordered that Chief Secretary would be held personally accountable for any violation.

“Himachal Pradesh is trying to assume jurisdiction of appellate authority over the NGT, in breach of rule of law, not expected from a lawful government which has to work as per law and the Constitution and not as per its fancies as appears to be the case,” the court order read.

The green court has also pointed out that constriction permission in green areas, sinking and sliding zones may result in disastrous consequences for the environment as well.

The case will now come up for hearing before the NGT on July 22.

Earlier, applicant Yogendra Mohan Sengupta had pleaded that the Shimla Draft Development Plan was contrary to the sustainable development principle and destructive to the environment and public safety. Despite 98 objections and suggestions to the Draft Development Plan, the state government allegedly wanted to oblige the powerful realtors’ lobby and those who have raised constructions in violation of the TCP norms.