In a strategic move to transform the lives of farmers, the Himachal Pradesh state government is gearing up to introduce the groundbreaking Him Unnati Package under the Integrated Farmers Scheme. This forward-thinking initiative aims to ensure a monthly income of Rs 30,000 for 31,000 families across the state.

The Department of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Rural Development is spearheading the design of this transformative scheme. Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “Him Unnati Package is a crucial step towards making our farmers and gardeners self-reliant. By registering for the scheme, they not only gain access to training in natural farming but also benefit from marketing facilities with fixed prices for their products.”

Under the Him Unnati Package, an intricate plan is in progress to select and register 400 families in every development block of Himachal Pradesh. These families will undergo comprehensive training in various sectors, including natural farming, dairy, poultry, and fish farming. This initiative not only aims to uplift rural livelihoods but also to enhance skill sets and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

To ensure the success of Him Unnati, the government plans to establish marketing facilities with separate prices for natural farming products. Furthermore, if the monthly income of the selected families falls below the guaranteed Rs 30,000, the government has pledged to provide compensation.

This Him Unnati Package is poised to be officially announced in the upcoming budget, marking a significant moment in the state’s commitment to promoting agriculture, horticulture, and rural development. With Him Unnati, Himachal Pradesh aspires to create a thriving and self-sufficient rural landscape, ensuring prosperity for its citizens and curbing the migration trend.