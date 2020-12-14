Shimla: Covid-19 cases has started declining in the state as today 386 new positive cases were reported and 676 patients have recovered from the virus.

Mandi district has recorded 93 new COVID-19 cases, while Kangra district tested 64 positive cases. Shimla and Chamba districts have 39 each cases, Sirmour 34, whereas, Hamirpur and Solan districts found 23 each positive cases. Bilaspur and Kullu districts recorded 20 each virus affected cases, Una 15, Kinnaur 9 and 7 new positive cases were tested in Lahaul-Spiti district.

Himachal Pradesh has reported 12 Covid death as well, of which 3 deaths each have been reported from Kangra and Shimla districts while one death each has been reported from Una, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts. Now total deaths are now 813.

Active COVID-19 cases also dropped below 7000-mark first time in last 10 days as now state has 6,948 active COVID-19 cases.