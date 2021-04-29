Shimla: The state has recorded highest ever 40 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Kangra district is the worst hit district in the state as 17 casualties were reported from the district, while Shimla district recorded 8 deaths including 23 days old child who was reportedly suffering from birth asphyxia.

5 deaths were reported from Mandi district, Bilapsur and Solan 3 each casualty, while Chamba and Sirmour recorded 2 each Covid deaths.

State has total 1447 Covid-19 mortalities so far.

NHM has recorded 3,040 new Covid-19 cases in the state, taking tally to 96,929.

In new cases tally Kangra again reported highest 610 new positive cases followed by Solan 539 (highest in Solan district so far). Shimla district also reported 412 new positive cases, Mandi 307, Sirmour 291, Bilaspur 215, Hamirpur 193, Chamba 192, Lahaul-Spiti 93, Kullu and Una 82 each and Kinnaur district tested 24 virus cases.

1241 Covid patients were reported recovered and now active caseload has reached 17,835 in the state.