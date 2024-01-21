Shimla – In a significant announcement today, the State Government has officially declared January 22nd as a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881. The decision comes in light of the upcoming consecration ceremony of the idol of Shree Rama at the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The notification issued by the State Government emphasizes that all boards, departments, corporations, schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed on this day to allow citizens to participate in or observe the auspicious event.

The consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya holds immense cultural and religious importance for millions of people across the nation. This momentous occasion marks the culmination of a long-standing aspiration for the construction of a grand temple dedicated to Lord Rama at the revered site.

The government’s decision to declare January 22nd as a holiday is aimed at facilitating widespread participation in the celebrations and ensuring that citizens have the opportunity to engage in the festivities with their families and communities.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been a focal point of national attention, and the consecration ceremony is expected to draw devotees, pilgrims, and well-wishers from various parts of the country. The government’s decision to declare a holiday reflects its commitment to acknowledging and respecting the cultural and religious sentiments of the people.