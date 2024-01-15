Shimla – In a bold and unapologetic stance, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has firmly asserted that the Congress party does not require any certification of its Hindu identity from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or affiliated organizations. Addressing the media at the State Secretariat, Singh emphasized the party’s commitment to inclusivity and religious diversity.

Singh’s statement comes in response to ongoing attempts by political opponents to question the Congress party’s religious credentials, especially in the context of the Ayodhya issue. He clarified that the party’s beliefs and practices stand independent of any external validation.

“Congress does not need the certificate of being Hindu from BJP or their organizations,” declared Singh, underlining the party’s longstanding history and inclusive ethos. He further expressed the party’s openness to all religious communities, emphasizing the importance of unity and tolerance in India’s diverse cultural landscape.

The minister’s remarks extend beyond mere rhetoric, as Singh outlined his plans to visit Ayodhya and the Ram Mandir whenever his schedule permits. He highlighted that the party’s high command has not imposed any restrictions on Congress members visiting Ayodhya, dispelling any notion of religious constraints within the party.

Singh went on to provide historical context, revealing that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had taken the decisive step to open the Ramlala temple by breaking the locks in 1989. This revelation serves to counter-narratives that question the Congress party’s commitment to Hindu causes.