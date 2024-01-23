Gagret/Una – In a generous initiative, MLA Chaitanya Sharma has pledged to offer free bus services and complimentary train travel for one year, connecting Amb-Andaura railway station to Ayodhya. This benevolent move aims to facilitate the pilgrimage of residents from Gagret to the sacred Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Commencing the registration process from the auspicious day of idol consecration, January 22, residents can now sign up for this exceptional opportunity. The free travel services are set to kick off on February 22 and will be available for a year.

As the entire nation celebrated the Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya, Gagret, too, witnessed a vibrant celebration in honour of Shri Ram. Processions, havans, and bhandaras adorned the main temples in every village, reflecting the spirit of devotion.

Underlining the significance of rising above politics, MLA Chaitanya Sharma emphasized that this historic moment should be appreciated as a supernatural occurrence in history. He led the community in conducting Ram Path and Havan Yagya in 19 major temples across the region. Expressing his vision for the future, MLA Chaitanya Sharma declared that this day would be celebrated annually in the same spirit of reverence and devotion.