The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shifted the third match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia from Dharamsala to Indore, owing to poor outfield conditions.

The third match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to be played from March 1-5 at HPCA Stadium Dharamshala and now the BCCI on Monday announced Indore’s Holkar Stadium as the venue for the Test match.

in an official statement BCCI secretary Jay Shah said “Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully.”