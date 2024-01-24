In a promising turn of events, Himachal Pradesh is set to bid farewell to the prolonged drought-like situation that has gripped the region, as the MeT Department predicts a significant spell of snowfall and rainfall over the next six days. The announcement comes as a relief to residents and authorities grappling with dry conditions and water scarcity concerns.

The MeT update predicts the imminent activation of a fresh western disturbance on January 25, followed by another on January 27. This development is expected to bring much-needed precipitation to various parts of the state, including central and high-altitude districts such as Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba.

While the plains are anticipated to remain clear, Himachal Pradesh continues to endure a persistent cold wave, with minimum temperatures plummeting to sub-zero levels at nine different locations. The capital, Shimla, records a minimum of 2.3 degrees Celsius, underscoring the severity of the prevailing weather conditions.

The current weather in Shimla and its environs features sunny intervals with light clouds. However, the high mountain regions are bracing for potential rain and snowfall from January 25 to 27, extending further to many middle and high mountain areas from January 28 to 30. Additionally, plains may experience rain on January 30.

A fog alert has been issued for the next two days in plains districts, including Mandi, Bilaspur, Una, Kangra (Nurpur), Sirmaur (Paonta Sahib and Dhaula Kuan), and Solan (Baddi and Nalagarh). Motorists are advised to exercise caution during the morning hours due to the anticipated dense fog. Furthermore, frost and cold wave conditions are expected to persist in several districts, including Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una.

As the state eagerly awaits the anticipated snowfall and rainfall, there is a growing sense of optimism that the impending weather patterns will mark the end of the drought-like conditions and provide much-needed relief to the region.