In a significant move, the state government has provided substantial relief to plot owners residing along Major District Roads (MDR), allowing them to construct buildings with a reduced mandatory setback. Previously, plot owners were required to leave a space of seven meters from the front; however, the new regulations stipulate a more lenient requirement of five meters.

These revised rules apply specifically to plots measuring 250 square meters. During construction, a setback of one and a half meters must still be maintained from the other three sides. The government estimates that this decision will benefit thousands of residents across the state, facilitating more convenient and flexible construction practices.

Furthermore, the state government has eliminated the necessity of obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from departments other than National Highways and State Highways. Notably, this exemption was already in place for the Town and Country Planning Department (TCP), with the Municipal Corporation previously adhering to a different system that required NOCs. The TCP has now issued directives to the Municipal Corporation, instructing them not to require NOCs. The obligation to secure an NOC remains applicable to construction projects along National Highways and State Highways, as outlined in the Shimla Development Plan endorsed by the Supreme Court.

In areas lacking existing roads, specific setback regulations have been outlined. For 4 Biswa plot areas without a road, a two-meter setback must be observed from the front, while a one-and-a-half-meter setback is mandated on the other three sides. The state government justifies these regulations by highlighting the issue of encroachments on national highways and state roads during construction, causing disruptions to vehicular movement. Consequently, the imposition of NOC requirements aims to mitigate such problems for plot owners along these crucial transportation routes.