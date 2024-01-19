In a significant development, Himachal Pradesh Central University has invited applications for the recruitment of 32 teaching faculty positions, comprising both regular and contract roles. The university aims to fill 25 positions on a regular basis and seven positions on a contract basis. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications online until the deadline on February 7th.

The university has released a notification detailing the vacancies for the positions of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor across various departments. The distribution includes 11 posts for Professors, 12 for Associate Professors and two for Assistant Professors on a regular basis. Additionally, two Associate Professor positions and five Assistant Professor positions are designated for contract-based appointments.

The regular basis appointments will span across 17 different departments, while the contract-based positions will be distributed among five different subjects.

As per the notification issued by Central University, specific departments and subjects include one Professor and one Associate Professor in Animal Science, a Professor in Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, and a Professor and Associate Professor in Computer Science and Information. Furthermore, posts in areas such as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Studies, English, Geology, Visual Arts, Journalism and Mass Communication, Library and Information Science, Mathematics, New Media, Political Science, Punjabi, Dogri, Sociology and Social Anthropology, Tourism and Travel Management, and Yoga are also part of the recruitment drive. Additionally, one post each of Associate Professor in Environmental Science and two Assistant Professors have been included.

Candidates applying for the positions in HP Central University are subject to a fee of Rs 500 for general and EWS categories and Rs 400 for OBC category. However, applicants falling under the SC, ST, PWD and women categories are exempted from any application fees.