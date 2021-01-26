Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated Kartar Singh for having being announced for Padma Shri Award.

Kartar Singh, belongs to district Hamirpur, has been selected for the prestigious award by the Government of India for his outstanding work in the field of art.

Jai Ram Thakur said that Kartar Singh has brought laurels to the state with this achievement. CM twitted

हर्ष का विषय है कि हिमाचल के हमीरपुर से संबंध रखने वाले श्री करतार सिंह जी को कला श्रेत्र में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने हेतु "पदमश्री" पदक से सम्मानित किया गया है।



करतार जी को हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं, आपकी उपलब्धि पर हिमाचल को गर्व है।



आपकी कारीगरी युवाओं के लिए प्रेरणादायक है। pic.twitter.com/F1tQa0KEGZ — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) January 26, 2021

He appreciated Kartar Singh for his work in woodcraft and carving wood inside the glass bottles. The people of the state were proud of this achievement and his work was an inspiration to the youth, added the Chief Minister.