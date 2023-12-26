Theog – Himachal Pradesh’s thriving horticulture sector is poised for international acclaim as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes strides to allure investors from Dubai. The recent inauguration of the state-of-the-art Parala Fruit Processing Plant, coupled with diplomatic discussions during the Chief Minister’s visit to Dubai, signals a pivotal moment for the region’s agricultural prowess on the global stage.

During the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Sukhu shared insights into his appeal to Dubai investors, urging them to explore the vast potential of marketing Himachal’s horticulture products in the Middle East. The positive response from the Dubai investor community underscores the appeal and quality of the region’s diverse agricultural produce.

In a forward-looking move, investors from Dubai are expected to visit Himachal Pradesh in January, exploring opportunities for collaboration and investment. This forthcoming visit holds the promise of forging partnerships that could not only elevate the economic standing of Himachal Pradesh but also create avenues for local farmers to access international markets.

The recently inaugurated Parala Fruit Processing Plant, built at a cost of Rs 100.42 crore, emerges as a key player in this venture. Its state-of-the-art facilities are geared to produce wine, vinegar, and juice, ensuring fair prices for local growers and aligning with the burgeoning global demand for premium processed agricultural products.

As Himachal Pradesh positions itself on the global agricultural map, the collaboration with Dubai investors is anticipated to not only bolster the state’s economy but also establish a sustainable model for the growth of the horticulture sector. The upcoming visit in January holds the promise of fostering new opportunities and solidifying partnerships that could shape the trajectory of Himachal’s agricultural exports.