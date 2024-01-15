Apple Orchards ablaze in Himachal Pradesh as rampant twig burning raises air pollution alarms

In the picturesque apple-producing regions of Himachal Pradesh, the practice of burning apple twigs after winter pruning has ignited a grave environmental concern. Similar to the notorious Parali burning in North India’s plains, this age-old tradition among apple growers is turning the air hazy, enveloping upper Shimla in a thick cover of smoke.

As the winter pruning of apple plants is in full swing, orchard fires are becoming a major contributor to air pollution, with dense plumes of smoke billowing from every corner of the apple belt. This has prompted the Pollution Control Board to take action, mirroring the measures taken against stubble burning.

The Pollution Control Board is in the process of formulating guidelines to ban the burning of pruning waste in apple-producing areas. Once approved by the government, these guidelines will be enforced to curb the alarming pollution levels caused by the burning of twigs and leaves in gardens across the state.

Despite a ban imposed by SDM Rohru on burning pruning waste, the practice continues unabated. The situation is no different in other apple-producing areas, where individuals are not only burning pruning waste but also setting haystacks ablaze, causing widespread damage to the environment and forests.

In response to the growing crisis and in compliance with orders from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Pollution Control Board is developing comprehensive guidelines with provisions for strict action against violators. Once finalized, these guidelines will be forwarded to the state government for approval.

The onset of winter has seen farmers burning dry leaves and twigs in orchards, exacerbating air pollution levels and posing health risks such as asthma, respiratory diseases, and allergies. The state pollution board has issued an advisory urging immediate action against this menace.

A thick layer of smog has engulfed regions including Theog, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Chopal, Rohru, Nankheri Rampur, Anni, Dalash, Tirthan, Kullu, Seraj, and Karsog, affecting both the environment and the health of the residents. Concerns are rising as the burning of green twigs and fallen leaves is expected to escalate when farmers in higher belts commence clearing orchards later this month. A collaborative effort by the pollution board, forest, horticulture-agriculture, and local administration is urgently needed to launch a comprehensive drive against air pollution in the region.