IPH Minister Mahender Singh Thakur had left the teaching community infuriated after his remarks against them

Shimla: Amidst much criticism, after IPH Minister Mahender Singh Thakur came under firing line, for his remarks against teachers, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that his government and he himself had great regard for the teachers.

He said this when the representatives of various teacher’s associations of the state called on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Mandi on Tuesday.

“Teachers are the nation-builders and they did not let the studies of the students get affected by effectively running the ‘Har Ghar Pathshala’ programme during the pandemic”, he appreciated.

The Chief Minister said that the teacher’s had given their services in every sector during this testing time. The state government was committed to their welfare and they had been given various benefits from time to time.

He said that all the genuine demands of the teacher’s had been fulfilled and the government was committed to redress their demands in the future as well.

State President of Primary Teacher’s Association Hem Raj Thakur, President, School Lecturer’s Association Kesar Singh Thakur, President, Government Teacher’s Association Naresh Mahajan, President, C&V Chaman Lal Sharma, Presidents of these Associations from district Mandi and other office bearers were present on the occasion.

In a joint statement, these Associations have said that after the statement of a senior minister of the state government and keeping in view the mediation by the Chief Minister, they have decided to end their protest. The Teacher’s Associations have also announced that now no rhetoric would be made by Teacher’s associations.

Following remarks made on teachers, Mahender Singh Thakur had been trolled on social media and had also come under severe criticism of the teaching fraternity, opposition Congress leaders, public and there was the demand for an apology.

A video had gone viral in which Thakur is being heard ridiculing the teacher saying, ” Masteron ne maja kiya (teachers enjoyed during Covid pandemic) and have become frontline workers to get vaccinated on priority.”