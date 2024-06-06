Chamba — In a tragic car accident on the Rakh-Bindla-Dhanada road in Chamba district, three people lost their lives and ten others sustained injuries. The accident occurred at 9:00 am on Thursday when a Tata Sumo carrying 13 passengers met with a devastating crash.

The accident scene was described as harrowing, with the impact being so severe that the vehicle was torn to pieces. Eyewitnesses reported hearing screams immediately following the collision. Local villagers quickly responded, rushing to the site and promptly notifying the administration, police, and emergency services.

Villagers took the injured to Medical College Chamba using private vehicles. Due to the severity of their injuries, four of the victims were later referred to Tanda Medical College for advanced treatment.

Superintendent of Police Chamba, Abhishek Yadav, confirmed that two individuals died on the spot, while a third succumbed to injuries at the hospital. He stated, “The cause of the accident has not been revealed yet. Our team is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.”