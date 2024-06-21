Shimla – A tragic accident occurred early this morning when a Himachal Transport Corporation bus from the Rohru depot fell off Giltari road, resulting in the death of four individuals and serious injuries to three others. The bus, en route from Kuddu to Giltari under Jubbal tehsil, met with the accident just four kilometers into its journey.

Among the deceased are the driver and conductor of the bus, a woman from Dhansar village, and a Nepali citizen. The three seriously injured passengers have been rushed to Rohru Hospital for treatment.

The accident took place at approximately 6:00 AM. The bus, carrying a total of seven people including the driver and conductor, rolled down a steep hill and came to a halt on the road below, causing immediate fatalities and severe injuries. Two victims died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries before reaching the hospital.

Local authorities, including the police and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Rohru, reached at the scene to initiate an investigation. The exact cause of the accident remains unknown at this time. SDM Jubbal, Rajiv Sankhyan, has confirmed the incident and stated that efforts are ongoing to determine the cause of the tragic event.