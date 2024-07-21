Shimla – A major accident occurred late Saturday night on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway when a large rock fell from a hill onto a moving HRTC bus near 9-Mile, injuring two passengers and causing significant damage to the bus.

At the time of the accident, the HRTC bus was en route from Manali to Shimla. Rains had loosened the rock, causing it to roll down the hill and strike the front part of the bus. Two passengers seated at the front were injured.

The monsoon season frequently brings incidents of rock and stone falls in the region. Just yesterday, a similar event was reported in Chamba district, where a falling stone hit a moving car, leading to the deaths of two youths and serious injuries to four others.

Authorities have advised travelers to exercise caution when driving through hilly areas during the monsoon season due to the heightened risk of such accidents. HRTC and local emergency services are on high alert to respond quickly to any further incidents.