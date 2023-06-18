In an effort to foster scientific curiosity among rural students, the Bilaspur district administration in Himachal Pradesh has taken inspiration from the successful Uttar Pradesh model and announced plans to establish the state’s first space lab. The initiative aims to provide students with an opportunity to learn about the projects and advancements of the renowned Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Under this pioneering project, the Senior Secondary Boys School in Ghumarwin has been selected as the location for the space lab. To ensure transparency and efficiency, the district administration has issued an open tender for the development of the facility. Only NGOs and companies registered with ISRO will be eligible to participate in the bidding process, with the chosen entity responsible for meticulously constructing the space lab.

Dr. Nidhi Patel, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur, expressed the vision behind this ambitious endeavour, stating that the blueprint for the project was designed with the intention of nurturing an interest in science and technology among rural children. Drawing inspiration from the successful Panchayat model in Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, the officials hope to replicate its positive impact in Himachal Pradesh.

To ensure the smooth execution of the project, a budget of Rs 10 lakh has been allocated from the District Fund. This financial provision will facilitate the construction of the state-of-the-art space lab, providing students with an immersive learning environment. Additionally, the initiative will incorporate exposure visits for students to witness and experience real-life space-related activities, further augmenting their scientific knowledge and understanding.

With the establishment of this space lab, students in rural areas of Himachal Pradesh will gain access to cutting-edge educational resources and firsthand exposure to the wonders of space exploration. This milestone endeavor by ISRO and the Bilaspur district administration marks a significant step toward promoting scientific thinking and inspiring the next generation of space enthusiasts in the region.