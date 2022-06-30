Shimla: Day after Himachal Congress President Pratibha Singh’s controversial remarks on the infamous Gudiya rape and murder case, Congress leader went into a defensive mode and alleges a conspiracy, and her statement is being distorted.

In a statement issued by Singh, she said that BJP is trying to divert the people’s attention from the police constable recruitment paper leak case.

Singh said that her statement is being misinterpreted and she never said that what happened with Gudiya in 2017 was a minor crime.

She said that when Gudiya’s case came to light, she immediately went to meet her family and assured all possible help to them.

She said that she still stands and sympathies with Gudiya’s family and demands justice for them.

“It was BJP leaders, who burnt the police station and damaged public property. Congress government took immediate action and handed over the case to CBI,” said Pratibha.

She further blamed BJP and said crime against women is increasing in the state at an alarming rate and law and order is also deteriorating.

Pratibha Singh, during a public meeting in Keylong, Lahaul and Spiti said that the Gudiya rape and murder case that occurred in 2017 was a ‘Choti si Vardat’.

The video went viral on social media and stir con. BJP leaders started to demand an apology from Singh for her statement.