Shimla – In a stern warning issued during a high-stakes meeting on the operation and maintenance of 102 and 108 ambulance services, Health Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs and directed ambulance service providers to improve their work.

During the meeting, Dr. Shandil highlighted the alarming lack of regular maintenance and essential facilities such as oxygen cylinders and adequate first aid kits in the ambulance services. “It has been brought to my notice by the people that these ambulance services were not being regularly maintained as required and sans basic facilities viz: oxygen cylinders, and adequate first aid kit,” remarked the Health Minister.

He further pointed out the apparent negligence in maintaining the ambulances and related services, emphasizing these vehicles’ critical role in transporting serious patients. Dr. Shandil insisted that immediate improvements in services were imperative, calling for incorporating better medical equipment and more comprehensive first aid kits.

“If the services are not improved promptly, and complaints persist, the department will have no choice but to discontinue their services,” warned the Health Minister. This ultimatum underscored the gravity of the situation and emphasized the need for urgent action to rectify the deficiencies in the ambulance services.

The meeting, attended by Secretary Health M. Sudha Devi, Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM) Priyanka Verma, Director Health Services Dr. Gopal Beri, and Deputy Director (Legal), Directorate Health Services, Ankita Verma, highlighted the collective concern regarding the inadequate state of ambulance services. The officials assured their commitment to overseeing and implementing the necessary improvements, aligning with the Health Minister’s directives.