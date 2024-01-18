In a surprising move, Abhishek Rana has tendered his resignation from the position of social media President of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee. In a formal letter addressed to the party in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Rana attributed his decision to step down to his increasing responsibilities as the president of an all-welfare organization.

Rana expressed his desire to dedicate more time and energy to his non-governmental organization (NGO), emphasizing a commitment to philanthropic efforts and community service. This move has sparked speculation about the dynamic within the state’s political landscape, particularly given Rana’s familial ties to prominent Congress figures.

Abhishek Rana, the son of Himachal Congress Working President and MLA Rajendra Rana, has been an influential figure in the social media wing of the party. His decision to resign from such a position has raised eyebrows, prompting political observers to delve into the possible motivations behind this move.

The timing of Rana’s resignation coincides with reports of discontent within the Congress party, especially concerning Rajendra Rana’s absence from the state cabinet. The Sujanpur MLA has reportedly expressed his dissatisfaction with the party high command regarding his exclusion.

It remains to be seen whether Abhishek Rana’s departure from the social media presidency is solely driven by his commitment to his NGO or if it reflects deeper rifts within the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee. As the political landscape in the state continues to evolve, observers are keenly watching for further developments and potential implications for the party’s internal dynamics.