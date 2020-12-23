Shimla: Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh has dared the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led government to enlist five big achievements.

“We as an opposition want to ask this government, to enlist any of their five big achievements during this three year tenure. The foundation stone of any big projects that they have laid and has been completed,” he said,

The government talked much about construction of 69 national highways, international airport at Mandi and investors meet, however there is nothing on ground, he charged.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has failed miserably in tackling the crisis. Hospitals in the state are grappling with lack of oxygen cylinders, respirators and also facing shortage of doctors,” he said.

The roll-back of decisions has become a tradition of the state government and now the public, as well as the bureaucracy is not taking the government seriously, he alleged.

These three years of the state government will be remembered as a black chapter in the history of the development of the state, he claimed, adding that it is unfortunate that this government has also failed to even complete the various projects that were started during the previous Congress government by the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

He denounced the decision of the state government to close 19 Primary Health Centres, which had been opened in public interest.

In a rebuttal BJP General Secretary Rakesh Jamwal said that the state was fortunate to have Jai Ram Thakur as the Chief Minister who is responsible for the all-round development of the state.