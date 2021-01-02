Shimla: Senior BJP leader and Cabinet Minister in Jai Ram Thakur government Virender Kanwar has levelled a serious allegation against Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri as he called him a patron of Mafia in Himachal Pradesh.

Rural development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar, in a press statement on Saturday, said

“Mukesh Agnihotri himself is a patron of Mafia in Himachal Pradesh”

Responding to the allegation of Agnihotri that the Chief Minister was continuously transferring government officers and blaming bureaucrats and officers for lack of development in the state, Kanwar claimed that the Chief Minister, bureaucrats and other govt employees have a wonderful coordination. He claimed

“Chief Minister office is in full action mode, taking care of all the situations cropping up in the state. Handling the covid-19 pandemic is an extra-ordinary example for the same.”

The Minister said “transfer is a standard procedure that is followed by the government, the leader of opposition while comparing the officers to the pack of cards is not setting good example in this state. Mukesh himself is demoralising the officers.”

Kanwar said the state government has come out with its report card, and shortly it will make its assembly constituency wise developmental works public.

BJP leader claimed that the leader of opposition has become issueless and visionless and now Congress leader is scared of the rising image of the chief minister, Kanwar further added.