Shimla – In a groundbreaking development, Bollywood’s firebrand actress Kangana Ranaut is reportedly to take center stage at the ‘Himachal Pradesh Social Media Meet-2023’ organized by Vishwa Sanvad Kendra in Bilaspur on December 12, 2023.

The event ‘#HPSMM23 is poised to be a melting pot of over 100 social media influencers hailing from various platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and more. The primary objective is to facilitate substantive conversations on crucial national, societal, and state issues, transcending the digital divide.

Kangana Ranaut, known for her fearless opinions and outspoken demeanour, is scheduled to be a keynote speaker alongside other distinguished personalities, including Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Sunil Ambekar, and Prant Karyawah, Dr. Kismat Kumar.

In adherence to the ethos of Vishwa Sanvad Kendra, encapsulated in the phrase “Sanvadat Sauhardram” (Amity Through Interaction), the ‘Himachal Pradesh Social Media Meet’ aims to provide a platform for influencers from the scenic Devbhoomi-Veerbhoomi Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut, a vocal advocate for various social causes, is expected to share her insights on the role of social media in shaping opinions, influencing change, and navigating the nuanced landscape of public discourse. Her presence adds a star-studded dimension to an already vibrant gathering of influential voices.

The ‘Himachal Pradesh Social Media Meet-2023’ is scheduled to be held at Purnam Mall in Bilaspur, kicking off at 10 AM on Tuesday, December 12. Prospective participants will need to register in advance through the online form.

As social media continues to wield immense influence across society, Kangana Ranaut’s participation underscores the potential for Himachal Pradesh’s social media creators to play pivotal roles in diverse domains such as national issues, social responsibilities, lifestyle, fashion, art, language, culture, tourism, entertainment, and more.