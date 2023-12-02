Una – In a groundbreaking move towards enhancing the infrastructure and connectivity of Una town, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has officially initiated a detailed survey for the construction of a bypass. The survey, announced in a public meeting in Una, marks a significant step towards addressing the long-standing issue of traffic congestion and ensuring smoother transportation within the town.

Una town, situated at the heart of the district, has faced challenges related to traffic management and road congestion over the years. The bypass project is expected to not only alleviate these concerns but also contribute to the overall development and prosperity of the region.

Simultaneously, Chief Minister Sukhu unveiled a drainage scheme to fortify the civic infrastructure of Una town and its surrounding areas. The scheme, covering Santoshgarh, Sanoli, Veenebaal, Poona, Malukpur and Majra village, aims to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall and ensure the efficient functioning of essential services.