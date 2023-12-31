Shimla – In a groundbreaking move to enhance the visitor experience and promote eco-friendly tourism, the wildlife wing of the forest department has introduced golf carts and e-rickshaws in the Dhalli Jungle Catchment Area, renowned as Asia’s densest forest. The initiative, inaugurated by Deputy Conservator of Wildlife Wing, Shimla Mandi, N. Ravi Shankar, marks the beginning of a pilot project aimed at providing both locals and tourists with a unique opportunity to explore the breathtaking natural beauty up close.

The introduction of golf carts aims to address the ban on vehicles within the dense forest, providing a safe and sustainable means for people to traverse the captivating landscape. With a commitment to promoting accessibility, the wildlife wing has set affordable fares, allowing common individuals to travel for Rs 850, while students, the elderly, and disabled citizens can avail themselves of this enchanting experience for Rs 500.

Tourists and locals alike have long yearned to venture beyond the forest’s outskirts and witness its wonders firsthand. Previously, due to restrictions on vehicles and the risk associated with cycling on winding forest paths, visitors were often limited to capturing glimpses from a distance. Now, with the introduction of golf carts, a 7-kilometer one-way journey unfolds, offering an immersive experience replete with water sources and other natural wonders.

The decision to implement golf carts in this conservation area aligns with the broader goal of promoting sustainable tourism and environmental conservation. The success of this pilot project could pave the way for additional golf carts, providing an even greater number of individuals the chance to marvel at the splendour of the Dhalli Jungle.

As environmental concerns continue to shape the global conversation, initiatives like these underscore the importance of responsible tourism. The wildlife wing’s foresight in embracing eco-friendly modes of transportation not only ensures the preservation of the delicate ecosystem but also promises an unforgettable experience for those seeking a deeper connection with nature.

This innovative step not only redefines the way visitors experience Dhalli Jungle but also sets a precedent for other conservation areas to follow suit, creating a harmonious balance between tourism and environmental preservation. As the golf carts silently weave through the enchanting forest, a new chapter in eco-friendly tourism unfolds, inviting all to witness the pristine beauty of the Dhalli Jungle Catchment Area.