Chintpurni – In a monumental stride towards modernizing pilgrimage experiences, the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh are set to witness a ‘Temporal Transformation’ with the inauguration of the Chintpurni Temple Ropeway. This ambitious project, inaugurated by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is poised to redefine the spiritual journey for thousands of devotees visiting the sacred Chintpurni Temple in the Una district.

The ropeway, spanning a length of 1.1 kilometers and boasting a budget of Rs. 76.50 crore, is not just a means of transportation; it symbolizes a commitment to providing a swift and safe passage for pilgrims. The visionary project, awarded to M/s Sky Himalayas Ropeways Private Ltd, promises to alleviate congestion and ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience.

Chief Minister Sukhu, present at the official launch, spoke passionately about the historical and spiritual significance of the Chintpurni Temple, recognized as one of the most sacred Shaktipeeths in Himachal Pradesh. He emphasized that the ropeway is not only a mode of transport but a conduit for a deeper connection with divinity, offering devotees an efficient and secure passage to seek blessings.

The ropeway, designed to accommodate 700 passengers per hour in each direction, is not just a technological marvel but a key driver for economic growth in the region. The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for the local youth, contributing to the overall development of the area.

The Chief Minister asked the developers, Sky Himalayas Ropeways Private Ltd, to expedite the project’s completion within a specified timeframe. This directive aims to ensure that the benefits of this modern transportation system reach both pilgrims and the local community at the earliest.

The Chintpurni Temple Ropeway is more than a physical link; it’s a bridge between tradition and modernity, providing devotees with a contemporary yet spiritually enriching mode of transportation. As construction progresses, the anticipation grows for the day when the inaugural journey of the ropeway will mark a new chapter in the spiritual sojourns of those seeking solace in the divine embrace of Mata Shree Chintpurni.