Kandrori – In a notable economic upswing, Himachal Pradesh has reported a substantial 20% surge in key economic indicators over the past year, signalling a promising trajectory for the state’s financial landscape. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made this announcement during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Rs 268 crore Pepsi bottling plant in Kandrori.

The Rs 268 crore Pepsi bottling plant, a flagship project by Varun Beverages Limited, is anticipated to provide over 2,000 employment and self-employment opportunities.

Addressing the audience, Chief Minister Sukhu attributed the economic surge to a combination of factors, including streamlined administrative processes, improved infrastructure, and a conducive business environment. He emphasized the state government’s proactive measures to attract investments and support local businesses, pointing to the successful establishment of the Pepsi bottling plant as a testament to Himachal’s growing appeal for businesses.

Sukhu, reflecting on the challenges inherited from the previous administration, expressed confidence in the state’s ability to fully recover within the next three to four years. The reported 20% improvement in the state’s economy over the past year marks a significant milestone, setting the stage for Himachal Pradesh’s ambitious target of achieving self-reliance by 2027 and positioning itself as the most prosperous state in the country by 2032.

Anticipating the need for future growth, the Chief Minister hinted at potential revisions to the industrial policy, focusing on generating more employment opportunities and providing enhanced facilities for investors. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, also present at the ceremony, commended the swift completion of formalities for the Pepsi bottling plant and highlighted the government’s commitment to the development of Kangra district.