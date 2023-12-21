Dharamshala – In a proactive move to address the backlog of pending cases in the Revenue Department, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to enlist the expertise of retired Patwaris, Kanungos, and Naib Tehsildars. The decision, announced during a recent cabinet meeting, aims to expedite the resolution of long-standing issues related to land disputes, deaths, and various other matters that have been awaiting closure.

The government, recognizing the wealth of experience and knowledge possessed by retired personnel in the Revenue Department, has chosen to leverage their expertise to bring timely relief to citizens grappling with unresolved cases. The move is expected to inject efficiency into the administrative process and facilitate the speedy resolution of legal matters, providing much-needed closure for those affected.

As part of the decision, the Cabinet has outlined a structured honorarium for the retired officials undertaking this crucial task. Patwaris, who play a pivotal role in land revenue administration, will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 20,000. Kanungos, responsible for overseeing revenue records, will be entitled to Rs 25,000 per month. Meanwhile, Naib Tehsildars, who hold significant responsibilities in revenue administration, will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 35,000.

This initiative not only addresses the immediate need for resolving pending cases but also serves as a strategic approach to tap into the reservoir of experience within the retired workforce. By engaging retired Patwaris, Kanungos, and Naib Tehsildars, the government aims to streamline the resolution process, enhance the overall efficiency of the Revenue Department, and bring relief to citizens awaiting outcomes on various matters.