Chamba – Tragedy struck near Tarela in Chamba on Tuesday afternoon when a private car, en route from Dhakog, lost control and plunged into a deep ditch, resulting in the untimely demise of four individuals.

The speeding vehicle, carrying four passengers, veered off course, leading to the instantaneous death of three occupants at the crash site. A female passenger sustained severe injuries and was promptly taken to the Medical College Chamba for medical attention. Despite medical intervention, she tragically succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Local authorities responded swiftly to the incident, with police reaching the accident site to conduct preliminary investigations. After undergoing post-mortem examinations, the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their grieving families.

The incident serves as a poignant reminder of life’s fragility, underscoring the critical importance of road safety. It prompts a renewed call for increased awareness regarding responsible driving practices and highlights the pressing need for road improvements in mountainous areas.